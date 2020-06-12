When Rashmika Mandanna said she was 'scared' of Vijay Deverakonda

There's no denying the fact that the 2018 release Geetha Govindam was a gamechanger for young actress Rashmika Mandanna and established her as a force to be reckoned with. The film marked her first collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda, which proved to be one of its biggest highlights. The romantic comedy, which received rave reviews from all corners, emerged as a runaway hit and exceeded all expectations. While almost everyone is aware of the phenomenal response to the film, not many know the 'Kodava Beauty' was quite scared about shooting with the reel Arjun Reddy.

During an interview with The News Minute, she had said that she feels nervous while working with new people and the same happened when she shot with VD. She, however, added that she warmed up to him and realised that he is 'cool' person to work with.

“I was scared when I first shot with him as I’m scared of new people. But then, Vijay is a very chill fellow and I found it easy to work with him,” she added.

Post Geetha Govindam, the two were seen together in the much-hyped Dear Comrade that turned out to be a commercial failiure. The movie, directed by Bharat Kamma, received mixed reviews from the target audience and this led to its downfall. It also proved to be no match for iSmart Shankar in mass markets.

Coming to the present, Rashmika is going through a terrific phase on the work front and has put the Dear Comrade debacle in the past. This January, she tasted success with the well-received Sarileru Neekevvaru that marked her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu, She was last seen in Nithiin's Bheeshma, which opened to a good response at the box office. She will soon be seen opposite Allu Arjun in the pan-India biggie Pushpa, the biggest release of her career. She has the Kannada movie Pogaru and Karthi's Sultan in her kitty.

