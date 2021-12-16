Will 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' emerge as a sensational blockbuster at the Indian box office?

Hollywood biggie Spider-Man:No Way Home is set to hit the screens on Thursday much to the delight of fans. The superhero saga, which features Tom Holland in the lead, has garnered a fair deal of attention with its intriguing trailer and multiverse setting. So, will it be able to utilise the hype to emerge as a monster hit in India. Here is our box office SWOT analysis.

Strengths

The Spider-Man franchise enjoys a strong following, especially among the younger generation, as it feature a mix of action sequences and light-hearted moments. The trailer suggests that the new movie will be no exception. This alone should help it do well in the intial weeks.

The film features Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, as the hero's 'mentor'. The character is quite popular among Marvel fans, which should work in its favour.

The fact that the movie brings together five classic live-action Spider-Man villains--Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Lizard, Sandman, and Electro--- indicates that it may be 'bigger and better' than expected.

There have been talks of Andrew Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield---who played the titular character in the Sam Raimi and the Marc Webb movies respectively---being part of No Way Home. The movie might find wider patronage than the previous instalments of the franchise, if the rumours are true.

Weaknesses

The film does not have have any major 'weakness' as everything about it--right from the production values to the promos-- appear to be top-notch. That said, the concept of 'alternate realities' might make the narrative a bit confusing if the execution isn't as good as expected.

Opportunities

The film will have a free run in the Hindi belt in its first week as no major Bollywood films are slated to hit the screens on Friday ( December 17). Covid norms have been eased in most markets, something that should help it do better than expected.

Threats

No Way Home will face competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa in the Telugu states as 'Bunny' is one of Tollywood's biggest stars. His popularity in Kerala too may create problems for the movie in 'God's Own Country'. Cinemas in Maharashtra are operating at 50 per cent capacity, which means it wont be able to reach its potential in that market. No Way Home will face still competition from the Bollywood flick 83 in its second week as the Ranveer Singh-starrer will hit the theatres on December 24.

