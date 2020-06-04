Will ‘Thalaivi’ get a digital only release? Here’s what Kangana Ranaut has to say

There’s no denying the fact that Kangana Ranaut is one of the biggest and most sought-after stars in Bollywood today. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following due to her gripping screen presence and impressive selection of roles. The actress has often grabbed a fair deal of attention due to her outspoken nature, which has helped her become more popular. During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, ‘Queen’ opened up about the status of the eagerly-awaited Thalaivi and said that it will not be skipping the theatrical route amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The ‘Gangster Girl’ said that the film has been shot against a huge budget, which rules out the possibility of it getting a digital only release. The star, however, made it clear that she is not averse to the idea of a smaller movie releasing only on a streaming platform.

Kangana’s remarks come days after Jyothika’s PonMagal Vandhal had its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video, receiving mixed reviews from most critics. Movies such as Gulabo Sitabo, Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi, Law and the Danish Sait starrer French Biryani will be releasing on the streamer in the days to come. There has also been talk of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb releasing directly on Hotstar/Disney Plus.

Coming back to Thalaivi, the Hindi-Tamil bilingual revolves around the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and highligts the unknown side of her personality. The film, helmed by AL Vijay of Devi/Tutak Tutak Tuteya fame, touches upon Amma’s film career while highlighting her rise as a mass leader. The flick has a stellar cast that includes Prakash Raj (as M Karunanidhi) and Roja actor Arvind Swami (as MGR). Bhagyashree too wiil be playing a key role in the magnum opus. Many feel, it has the potential to be a game changer for the Tanu Weds Manu star and establish her as a bankable name in the Tamil film industry.