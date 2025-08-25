Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

'India must lead in developing strategic reserves of petroleum products'

Karnataka sugar mills have successfully produced ethanol from sugarcane. India has mastered blending, ensuring engines run lighter and smoother, up to 20%.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 23:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 23:13 IST
Business NewsOilPetroleum products

Follow us on :

Follow Us