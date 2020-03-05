Working on 'Death on the Nile' was a progressive growing experience for me: Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal considers Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile as the next big step in his career abroad and he has come back with a lot of learning.

Fazal, who previously worked on Hollywood movies such as Fast and Furious 7 and Victoria and Abdul, features in "Death on the Nile" alongside a star-studded cast of Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie and Emma Mackey, among others.

The actor said his career in the west has just started and he wants to keep on developing his skills as he goes forward.

"It's a nascent part of my career in the west so I'm only learning with each passing day and project. And being on sets of Death on the Nile too was a progressive growing experience for me.

"When you shoot with people who are masters of their craft, you end up learning a lot of things. I'm humbled by the experience and the time I spent on the sets," Fazal said in a statement.

The film is a follow-up to 20th Century Studio's 2017 blockbuster Murder on the Orient Express.

Kenneth Branagh, who helmed the first part, is returning to the director's chair and reprise his role of Belgian detective Hercule Poirot.

Fazal said he has fond memories of the days he spent on the project as he found the whole cast to "extremely kind, professional and warm".

"The entire bunch is a wonderful group of people who bring a certain energy every time they walk onto the sets. So I hope I managed to learn from them and I hope I have brought my best to the table.

"We were a diverse bunch who were bringing some very valuable contributions that it almost felt like the Olympics. It was the amalgamation of these unique energies that made it so interesting," the actor added.

Death on the Nile is scheduled to be released worldwide in October this year.