'Yashoda' first glimpse: Samantha's charming avatar is a treat for fans

Actor Samantha on Thursday unveiled the first glimpse of her latest movie Yashoda much to the delight of fans. The video features the star in an elegant new avatar, which is quite different from anything she has sported in the past. It suggests that this will be a fairytale like drama that caters to those fond of dreamy big screen spectacles.

The movie has been directed by Hari- Harish and will be produced by Sridevi Movies. It has a impressive cast that includes Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, and Priyanka Sharma. It will hit the screen in multiple languages on August 12. Its music has been composed by Mani Sharma, who recently floored fans with his tunes in Acharya.

Samantha, who rose to fame with films such as Ye Maaya Chesave and Eega, received critical acclaim for her work in the web series The Family Man 2. The Manoj Bajpayee-led thriller featured her in the role of a rebel ands proved to a 'digital blockbuster. It remains to be seen whether Yashoda turns out to be another major success for her.

The movie comes at a time when Samantha is going through a good phase on the work front. She was seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which exceeded expectations at the box office despite middling reviews. Sam is working on ace filmmaker Gunasekhar's mythological drama Shaakuntalam. It has stellar cast that includes Dev Mohan, Kabir Bedi, Madhoo, Gauthami and Aditi Balan of Aruvi fame.

She also has a film with Vijay Deveradonda in her kitty. The flick is being directed by Shiva Nirvana and marks the Sam's second collaboration with the 'Rowdy'. The two were previously seen together in Mahanati, which emerged as a big hit in 2018. It was based on yesteryear star Savitri's life and featured Keerthy Suresh in the titular role.