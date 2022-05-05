'Yashoda' first glimpse: A treat for Samantha fans

'Yashoda' first glimpse: Samantha's charming avatar is a treat for fans

The film is slated to hit the screens on August 12

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 05 2022, 12:22 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 12:41 ist
Samantha in 'Yashoda'. Credit: Screengrab/YouTube

Actor Samantha on Thursday unveiled the first glimpse of her latest movie Yashoda much to the delight of fans. The video features the star in an elegant new avatar, which is quite different from anything she has sported in the past. It suggests that this will be a fairytale like drama that caters to those fond of dreamy big screen spectacles.

The movie has been directed by Hari- Harish and will be produced by Sridevi Movies. It has a impressive cast that includes Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, and Priyanka Sharma. It will hit the screen in multiple languages on August 12. Its music has been composed by Mani Sharma, who recently floored fans with his tunes in Acharya.

Samantha, who rose to fame with films such as Ye Maaya Chesave and Eega, received critical acclaim for her work in the web series The Family Man 2. The Manoj Bajpayee-led thriller featured her in the role of a rebel ands proved to a 'digital blockbuster. It remains to be seen whether Yashoda turns out to be another major success for her.

The movie comes at a time when Samantha is going through a good phase on the work front. She was seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which exceeded expectations at the box office despite middling reviews. Sam is working on ace filmmaker Gunasekhar's mythological drama Shaakuntalam. It has stellar cast that includes Dev Mohan, Kabir Bedi, Madhoo, Gauthami and Aditi Balan of Aruvi fame.

She also has a film with Vijay Deveradonda in her kitty. The flick is being directed by Shiva Nirvana and marks the Sam's second collaboration with the 'Rowdy'. The two were previously seen together in Mahanati, which emerged as a big hit in 2018. It was based on yesteryear star Savitri's life and featured Keerthy Suresh in the titular role. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Samantha
Tollywood
Entertainment News
DH Entertainment

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Radio | The changing dynamics of job market

DH Radio | The changing dynamics of job market

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

DH Toon | Belated Press Freedom Day wishes

DH Toon | Belated Press Freedom Day wishes

Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket

Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket

 