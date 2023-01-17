YRF to open advance booking for SRK-starrer 'Pathaan' in India on January 20

Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) will open the advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated movie Pathaan on January 20, five days prior its theatrical release.
Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
"The advance booking for Pathaan will open on 20th Jan in India for the normal 2D version in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu along with premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, D BOX & ICE versions in Hindi.
"YRF is very excited to release the 4th film of the YRF Spy Universe which marks the entry of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham to one of India’s biggest franchises," Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF said in a statement.
Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe also includes Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai as well as Hrithik Roshan's War. The third film in the Tiger franchise is set to arrive in December.
Salman will also make a special appearance in Pathaan.
Pathaan is set to hit cinemas worldwide on January 25. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
