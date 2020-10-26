'Yuvarathnaa' new poster out: Puneeth Rajkumar's macho avatar hits the right notes

Puneeth Rajkumar, widely regarded as one of the biggest stars in the Kannada film industry, took to Twitter on Sunday (October 25) to share the 'Dasara Special' poster of Yuvarathnaa much to the delight of movie buffs. In it, 'Appu' is seen in a macho new avatar that does justice to his reel image. His intensity does justice to his new look, upping its recall value to a large extent.

Yuvarathnaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, is an action-drama that features plenty of mass elements. The film is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur and marks his first collaboration with the mass hero after Raajakumara. It has a strong cast that includes Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay, Raadhikaa and Prakash Raj. The biggie has grabbed a fair deal of attention as it marks Shivaay actor's Sandalwood debut.

Sayyeshaa has already made her presence felt in Tamil cinema with Kadaikutty Singam and Junga and it remains to be seen whether Yuvarathnaa helps her find a foothold in the Kannada film industry.

Santhosh Ananddram, who made his directorial debut with the Yash-starrer Mr and Mrs Ramachari, previously teamed up with the 'Powerstar' for the blockbuster Raajakumara and it remains to be seen if he is able to hit the bullseye again.

Yuvarathnaa was originally supposed to hit screens in April but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One is likely to get clarity on the new release date in the coming days.

Puneeth was last seen in Natasaarvabhowma that made a decent impact at the box office. He is currently shooting for the eagerly-awaited James, co-starring actor Priya Anand. The Chethan Kumar-helmed movie is an action-drama, featuring the star in a new avatar. The film was reportedly offered to Nidhhi Agerwal, who turned it down due to date issues

Pooja Hegde too refused to take it up as she wanted to concentrate on Prabhas' Radhe Shyam.