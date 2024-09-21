Excitement for Rajinikanth-starrer 'Vettaiyan' grows as trailer to be out on Gandhi Jayanti

The hype surrounding Vettaiyan is building each day as Thalaivar fans eagerly anticipating the trailer release. Vettaiyan fronted by Rajinikanth, will hit the screens on October 10 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.
On Friday, the trailer launch took place at Nehru Stadium in Chennai, drawing a packed crowd and intensifying the excitement surrounding Rajini. The 73-year-old left the audience in awe with a dynamic and powerful speech that lasted a remarkable 53 minutes at the audio launch.
Right before the audio launch, the makers unveiled a 1-minute 30-second preview of Vettaiyan, which took social media by storm, amassing over three million views within 24 hours.
DH has learnt that the makers have decided to release the trailer October 2 coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.
"The trailer has left insiders amazed by TJ Gnanavel’s work. Known for his powerful and raw screenplays, he has surprised everyone with this groundbreaking work. Vettaiyan is set to be a genuine commercial hit, offering a fantastic experience for Thalaivar fans," said the source close to the project.
Backed by Lyca Productions, the movie is helmed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame and Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan in key roles.
Labeled as a mass entertainer infused with a message, Vettaiyan is Rajinikanth's 170th feature film, showcasing him in the role of a police officer. The film will be available in theaters on October 10 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.
