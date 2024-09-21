Excitement for Rajinikanth-starrer 'Vettaiyan' grows as trailer to be out on Gandhi Jayanti

The hype surrounding Vettaiyan is building each day as Thalaivar fans eagerly anticipating the trailer release. Vettaiyan fronted by Rajinikanth, will hit the screens on October 10 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

On Friday, the trailer launch took place at Nehru Stadium in Chennai, drawing a packed crowd and intensifying the excitement surrounding Rajini. The 73-year-old left the audience in awe with a dynamic and powerful speech that lasted a remarkable 53 minutes at the audio launch.

Right before the audio launch, the makers unveiled a 1-minute 30-second preview of Vettaiyan, which took social media by storm, amassing over three million views within 24 hours.