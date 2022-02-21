Feel like a newcomer again: Raashi Khanna on maiden web series 'Rudra'

Actor Raashi Khanna, the star of popular Telugu films such as Tholi Prema and Bengal Tiger, says that she feels like a newcomer ahead of the release of her maiden web series Rudra. The Hotstar-backed show, an adaptation of Luther, has garnered attention because of its intense trailer and Ajay Devgn's brooding new avatar. Raashi reveals she enjoyed working with the Singam hero as he is a composed and friendly co-star.

Raashi adds that Rudra was a challenging experience as she had to construct her character, a complex individual, from scratch as she decided against watching Luther while working on the biggie.

How did Rudra happen?

Actors usually take up projects but here Rudra took me up as I had to audition for it. At that point, it did not matter that I was a known name in South Indian cinema as they wanted an actor who could do justice to the part. I was excited about the project as Ajay sir is part of it and the character is quite eccentric.

Tell us about the audition process.

I was quite new when I auditioned for Madras Cafe. That one took place in front of the casting director. Rudra was quite different on that front as I used a self-tape.

How did you prepare for the part?

It is a grey character with complexities. I had to work extra hard to create the character in my head as she is a layered individual. I did not watch Luther while working on it as I wanted to create the character from scratch. I worked on her body language and tried to channel her confidence.

Any similarities between your character and your personality?

I am nowhere close to her. She is a confident person who takes things head-on. I would like to take that aspect.

Rudra is your first web series. Does this add to the pressure?

I never took any pressure as the idea was to work on my craft, That said, I feel like a newcomer all over again, There is nervousness and excitement but in a good way.

How was the experience of working with Ajay Devgn?

I was a bit nervous initially but it ultimately did not feel as if I was working with a superstar as he is so calm and composed. He broke the ice. In a way, the bond was formed on the first day itself.

Are you open to doing a Rudra-like series again?

I would want to do something like this again. There is a chance of being typecast but my other Hindi projects will take care of that.