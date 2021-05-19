'Fight to Succeed' docuseries review: Good recap of 2020 SRT Yamaha MotoGP team performance

Fight to Succeed

Director: Eugenio De Haro

Platform: Discovery+

Rating: 4/5

In motorsport, every pole position, finish and point count when you are fighting for the title.

It is a cut-throat sport and even teammates will not stop breathing down your neck. The Fight to Succeed docuseries focuses on the campaign of the SRT Yamaha team in the 2020 MotoGP world championship and its riders Frenchman Fabio Quartararo and Italian Franco Morbidelli.

After a season that is disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and with several races being cancelled too, the season finally gets underway.

The season was made interesting by Honda rider Marc Marquez’s unfortunate crash in the opening round in Spain. With him down, it was an open field.

Quartararo is a rookie but shows a lot of promise initially by winning races, while the more experienced Morbidelli has the better bike but is not able to do so well. It takes everyone by surprise and in no time, Quartararo is seen as a title contender. With this, the series focuses on the intra-team rivalry.

Apart from this rivalry, the docuseries depicts how SRT Yamaha and the main Yamaha team are battling technical problems even as the Suzuki team are getting stronger and in the hunt for the title. This leaves Quartararo frustrated.

Quartararo wins race number eight of the season and leads the championship by eight points from Suzuki’s Joan Mir. He finishes ninth in a rainy French GP and extends his championship lead.

But then it is all downhill for him and Morbidelli begins to rise. When a journalist asks him if he is going to help the ‘others’ win the championship, he takes it as motivation and decides that he is going to chase the championship.

Finding himself down, Quartararo is frustrated and even breaks down in one scene. Quartararo comes up with a bad show in the European MotoGP in Valencia and that virtually ends his chances of the title hunt. Quartararo is seen weeping away and that says it all.

The team bosses try not to give up because there is a mathematical possibility of a championship. But that was not to be.

Morbidelli eventually finishes second behind eventual world champion Mir.

Fight to Succeed gives an accurate round-up of the trials of the SRT Yamaha team.