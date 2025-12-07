Menu
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt arrested for allegedly cheating Rajasthan doctor of Rs 30 crore

Bhatt, his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, and six others are accused of defrauding Udaipur-based Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira Group of Companies, of Rs 30 crore.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 16:07 IST
Published 07 December 2025, 16:07 IST
