<p>Actress and former reality show participant Shruti Prakash has treated herself to a new set of wheels. Priced at around Rs 20 lakhs, the actor has made a unique choice by opting for a sedan car. </p><p>Shruti took to her social media to share the news with her fans and followers. Taking it to Instagram, she wrote, </p><p>“First car, </p><p>And somehow… it feels like first love❤️ </p><p>10 years in Bombay taught me patience, faith, and resilience. </p><p>Every audition, every wait, every day I showed up with work, without work, led me here. </p><p>Even when the world said you can’t, </p><p>I held on to a small voice inside that said I can. </p><p>Grateful beyond words to God, my parents, the universe, and to myself for choosing belief over fear. </p><p>First car. </p><p>First of many dreams coming home. </p><p>And the journey… it’s only just begun. ❤️🚗✨ </p><p>Hello 2026, I love you😘 </p><p>Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo 1.5 @skodaindia </p><p>#shrutiprakash #skoda #firstcar #luxury" (sic)</p>.<p>The post garnered immense attention, receiving numerous likes and comments from fans and fellow celebrities. Her post went viral, garnering over a million views in under 24 hours.</p><p>Born in Belgavi, Karnataka, Shruti rose to fame with her role in the Hindi TV serial <em>Saath Nibhana Saathiya</em>. Shruti later appeared in <em>Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5</em>, where she won over fans and gained widespread popularity.</p>.<p>Shruti made her film debut in the Vikram Bhatt-directed <em>Haunted Ghosts of The Past 3D</em> (2025) and also had the hit song <em>Dil De Ranjhe</em>, one of the most-streamed tracks of 2026.</p><p><strong>About the Car</strong></p><p>The Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI is a high-performance, premium variant equipped with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (1498 cc) that delivers 148 bhp (150 PS) and 250 Nm of torque. It comes with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission and boasts a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.36 kmpl. With its sporty design, the model features 6 airbags, blacked-out exterior accents, and active cylinder technology (ACT).</p>