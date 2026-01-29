<p>A toddler was crushed to death and his grandmother was seriously injured after a school bus hit them as they crossed a street in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>'s Khetwadi region on Tuesday (January 27).</p><p>Accoring to <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/mumbai-news/toddler-killed-grandmother-injured-as-school-bus-runs-over-family-in-girgaon-101769541453727.html">media reports</a>, the 68-year-old woman, identified as Chandrakala Vyas, had gone to pick up her grand-daughter, holding the infant -- Aveer Vyas -- in her arms. After the five-year-old girl got down from the bus, Chandrakala attempted to carry one-year-old Aveer in one hand, and hold her cousin with her free hand. </p><p>CCTV footage showed the bus driver starting the vehicle and running over the three people, who were attempting to cross the road. </p>.UP shocker: Mother sells 6-month-old for Rs 95,000; baby rescued within 24 hours.<p>Aveer succumbed to his injuries on the spot, as he came under the bus' front wheel. Chandrakala escaped but with serious injuries, and the five-year-old (whose identity has not been revealed) sustained minor leg injuries from the accident. </p><p>Police said the incident took place around 12:15 pm at Nirman Niketan Society in Khetwadi. Chandrakala was admitted to Girgaon's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.</p><p>The bus driver, identified as Sambhaji Vakhare (46) was arrested, as the police launched an investigation amid legal proceedings. Officials also await a report on his blood tests, to establish whether he was drunk. </p><p>The infant's last rites were conducted at Chandanwadi Crematorium on Tuesday. </p>