Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Dada tumhala salaam': Maharashtra bids tearful farewell to Ajit Pawar

Lakhs of people, including political leaders, attend the funeral of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president in Baramati
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 08:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 08:00 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMaharashtra NewsPuneAjit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us