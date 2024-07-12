Five docu films on legends of rock music

By Kashish Purohit
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week (2016)
The documentary focuses on the early career of The Beatles, and showcases their touring years from 1962 to 1966. It also features rare footage from concerts, interviews, and behind-the- scene glimpses of the band’s journey towards international stardom. The almost two-and-a-half-hour long film is a must-watch for fans of rock music who want to learn about the fascinating journey of The Beatles.
It Might Get Loud (2008)
Directed by Davis Guggenheim, this is a documentary featuring guitar legends Jimmy Page, The Edge, and The Jack White. It delves into their individual musical influences and styles. A fun addition to the documentary is a jam session. The artistes’ individual interviews too provide a great deal of insight, forging a connection with the audience.
Monterey Pop (1968)
The 78-minute documentary records the well-known 1967 California Festival. It captures some of the most iconic performances by legendary artistes like Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Janis Joplin, and Otis Redding. It gives us a glimpse into the vibrant counterculture movement of the 1960s and also the cultural impact of the festival. The documentary has some concert footage and behind-the-scenes moments as an added bonus.
Sound City (2013)
The documentary ‘Sound City’ is the story of one of the greatest recording studios in the world. Directed by Dave Grohl, the film delves into the manpower that goes behind every music production. It also has segments of interviews with artistes like Neil Young, Stevie Nicks, and Trent Reznor. It also focuses on the revolution Sound City brought about in the music industry.
This is Spinal Tap (1984)
This is a mockumentary that showcases a fictional British rock band Spinal Tap on their disastrous music tour in the United States. The film also features satirical content on the rock music industry, and highlights the funny but inevitable mishaps a band goes through while on tour. The film is full of iconic scenes and music such as ‘Big Bottom’, and ‘Stonehenge’ which are popular among the rock enthusiasts.