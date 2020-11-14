Five terrific Tamil movies to watch on Children's Day

It is no secret that children are the future of our society and the personification of innocence. Over the years, quite a few filmmakers have celebrated the innocence of the 'little ones' through their work. On Saturday, as the country celebrates Children's Day, here is a look at five must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate childhood.

Anbulla Rajinikanth (1984)

An underrated gem, the K Natraj-directed movie revolved around the bond between a film star and a young child with a serious health issue. It featured the 'Superstar' as himself with a young Meena playing the innocent 'Rosy'. Rajinikanth's scenes with his little co-star made a solid impact, adding a new dimension to the film.

Anjali (1990)

Directed by ace filmmaker Mami Ratnam, Anjali was the story of a differently-abled girl and her bond with her family. Featuring Shamili in the titular role, it received critical acclaim for its sensitive presentation, proving that the Pallavi Anu Pallavi helmer was a force to be reckoned with.

Pasanga (2009)

A light-hearted comedy, Pasanga is a cult film in its own right. The Pandiraj-directed movie had a strong cast that included Kishore, Jayaprakash and Sree Raam. A critical success, it bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil opening new avenues for all concerned.

Kaaka Muttai (2015)

The Dhanush-backed Kaaka Muttai revolved around what happens when two children from the slums of Chennai move heaven and earth to get a bite of pizza. It received rave reviews for its effective screenplay and strong message. The film featured Aishwarya Rajesh in a key role, proving to be a gamechanger for her. The film was remade in Marathi as Half Ticket.

Pasanga 2 (2015)

Pasanga 2, produced by actor Suriya and director Pandiraj, received rave reviews for highlighting Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children and exceeded expectations at the box office. Contrary to perception, it was not a sequel to the previously-mentioned Pasanga.