'Forever grateful for God’s blessings': Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude on Ganesh Chaturthi

<p>Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented actresses of this generation and has won hearts with her acting mettle. In 2025, she has been truly amazing with her two films, <em>Sky Force</em> and <em>Metro... In Dino</em> is getting immense praise for her work. While she shone bright in both films, audiences also poured love for her cute portrayals. On Ganesh Chaturthi, she humbly attributed all her success to Bappa.</p><p>Sharing how grateful she is to God, Sara said, “I’m grateful to God for giving me all that I have. The highs, the lows—they’re all a part of life. As long as one has the opportunity to do what they truly love… For me, that’s going out there and entertaining the audiences who have given me so much love, I’ll always remain thankful."</p><p>"I just want to keep trying my best, to return that love in whatever way I can, and to spread as much happiness as possible. And if anything I do makes even a small difference, then that, for me, is the biggest blessing," she added.</p><p>Moreover, as Chumki in <em>Metro... In Dino</em> Sara brought to life a girl of today’s era, helping us understand the simplicity of love. Playing a socially awkward young woman, she portrayed the confusion that often exists in personal, social, and romantic life. Once again, she embodied a character in which many girls of this generation could find a part of themselves.</p>