From 'bidi' in 'Pushpa' to gangster cigar, Allu Arjun's look in ad shoot goes viral

A picture featuring Pushpa star Allu Arjun has gone viral as fans are soaking in his dapper look with a cigar. In an ad commercial where he collaborated with Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar, the Pushpa star's 'gangster'-like appearance has caught the fancy of most fans.

Allu Arjun looked dapper in a beard and sections of grey hair and added sunglasses and a cigar to his ensemble, making his look even mor eintimidating. Arjun's leather jacket and overall appearance have left fans showeing heaps of praises on him.

Also Read—Javed Akhtar defamation case: Kangana Ranaut urges Mumbai court to record her sister’s statement

DOP Sudeep Chatterjee too was part of the project. Additionally, a BTS video from the shoot was earlier posted online, featuring Allu Arjun in his vanity van for a change of outfit.

A few days ago, director Harish Shankar had revealed an upcoming collaboration with Arjun on Instagram. The duo had earlier collaborated for the movie Duvvada Jagannadham.

Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rule next, in which he depicts a smuggling syndicate kingpin.