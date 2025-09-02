From Kashi to Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan’s spiritual side that will inspire your next pilgrimage

Sara Ali Khan, who comes from a rich multicultural background, recently paid a visit to the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Unlike many in the spotlight, she never shies away from sharing moments from her personal life, whether it’s sun-soaked beach holidays or joyfully celebrating festivals. On Monday, she set social media abuzz with photos from her spiritual journey to Varanasi. Her religious visits highlight not just devotion but a deep connection to India’s spiritual roots. Here's a look at some of her most soulful trips that could inspire your own pilgrimage.