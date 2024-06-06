Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

From Screen to Parliament: Actors winning big in Lok Sabha 2024

From BJP's Hema Malini, Suresh Gopi, Kangana Ranaut to TMC's Shatrughan Sinha and Satabdi Roy, check out the list of celebrity winners of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 June 2024, 11:13 IST
Last Updated : 06 June 2024, 11:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Veteran actress Hema Malini was elected for a straight third term in Lok Sabha from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. She won by a huge margin of over 2 lakh votes against her nearest rival, Mukesh Dhangar of the Congress.

Veteran actress Hema Malini was elected for a straight third term in Lok Sabha from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. She won by a huge margin of over 2 lakh votes against her nearest rival, Mukesh Dhangar of the Congress.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Kangana Ranaut won her first ever election as she was elected from her home state, Mandi, in Himachal Pradesh. Kangana defeated Vikramaditya Singh, the son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

Kangana Ranaut won her first ever election as she was elected from her home state, Mandi, in Himachal Pradesh. Kangana defeated Vikramaditya Singh, the son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

Credit: PTI

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who was fielded as the Trinamool Congress candidate from West Bengal's Asansol, defeated his nearest rival, BJP's S S Ahluwalia.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who was fielded as the Trinamool Congress candidate from West Bengal's Asansol, defeated his nearest rival, BJP's S S Ahluwalia.

Credit: PTI

Actor and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan won the Pithapuram Assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh defeating his YSR Congress Party rival Vanga Geetha.

Actor and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan won the Pithapuram Assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh defeating his YSR Congress Party rival Vanga Geetha.

Credit: PTI

Bengali actor-turned-politician June Maliah of the TMC won from Medinipur in West Bengal by defeating Agnimitra Paul of the BJP in a tough fight.

Bengali actor-turned-politician June Maliah of the TMC won from Medinipur in West Bengal by defeating Agnimitra Paul of the BJP in a tough fight.

In West Bengal's Birbhum, TMC's three-term MP and actor Satabdi Roy secured a thumping victory over BJP's Debtanu Bhattacharya.

In West Bengal's Birbhum, TMC's three-term MP and actor Satabdi Roy secured a thumping victory over BJP's Debtanu Bhattacharya.

Credit: PTI

Actor and TMC candidate Rachna Banerjee won from Hooghly against actor Locket Chatterjee of BJP. This will be Banerjee's first term as a politician.

Actor and TMC candidate Rachna Banerjee won from Hooghly against actor Locket Chatterjee of BJP. This will be Banerjee's first term as a politician.

Dev Adhikary of TMC bested fellow actor and BJP's Hiran Chatterjee to hold on to his constituency Ghatal.

Dev Adhikary of TMC bested fellow actor and BJP's Hiran Chatterjee to hold on to his constituency Ghatal.

Credit: Instagram/@imdevadhikari

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi of BJP finally made inroads for the party in Kerala's Thrissur constituency. Gopi defeated VS Sunilkumar of the Communist Party of India to claim the Lok Sabha seat in the state.

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi of BJP finally made inroads for the party in Kerala's Thrissur constituency. Gopi defeated VS Sunilkumar of the Communist Party of India to claim the Lok Sabha seat in the state.

Credit: PTI

Manoj Tiwari, a former Bhojpuri cinema star-singer and BJP's candidate from North East Delhi, bested a popular youth leader and his rival Kanhaiya Kumar.

Manoj Tiwari, a former Bhojpuri cinema star-singer and BJP's candidate from North East Delhi, bested a popular youth leader and his rival Kanhaiya Kumar.

Credit: PTI

"Ramayan" star Arun Govil emerged victorious in the Meerut seat in Uttar Pradesh in a close battle with Samajwadi Party's Sunita Yadav.

"Ramayan" star Arun Govil emerged victorious in the Meerut seat in Uttar Pradesh in a close battle with Samajwadi Party's Sunita Yadav.

Credit: PTI

Ravi Kishan, another popular Bhojpuri cinema star and the BJP contender from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, was elected for a second consecutive term. He defeated Kajal Nishad from the Samajwadi Party to retain his constituency.

Ravi Kishan, another popular Bhojpuri cinema star and the BJP contender from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, was elected for a second consecutive term. He defeated Kajal Nishad from the Samajwadi Party to retain his constituency.

Credit: X/@ravikishann

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 June 2024, 11:13 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsKangana RanautShatrughan SinhaLok Sabha electionsHema MaliniLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT