From Screen to Parliament: Actors winning big in Lok Sabha 2024

Veteran actress Hema Malini was elected for a straight third term in Lok Sabha from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. She won by a huge margin of over 2 lakh votes against her nearest rival, Mukesh Dhangar of the Congress.
Kangana Ranaut won her first ever election as she was elected from her home state, Mandi, in Himachal Pradesh. Kangana defeated Vikramaditya Singh, the son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.
Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who was fielded as the Trinamool Congress candidate from West Bengal's Asansol, defeated his nearest rival, BJP's S S Ahluwalia.
Actor and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan won the Pithapuram Assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh defeating his YSR Congress Party rival Vanga Geetha.
Bengali actor-turned-politician June Maliah of the TMC won from Medinipur in West Bengal by defeating Agnimitra Paul of the BJP in a tough fight.
In West Bengal's Birbhum, TMC's three-term MP and actor Satabdi Roy secured a thumping victory over BJP's Debtanu Bhattacharya.
Actor and TMC candidate Rachna Banerjee won from Hooghly against actor Locket Chatterjee of BJP. This will be Banerjee's first term as a politician.
Dev Adhikary of TMC bested fellow actor and BJP's Hiran Chatterjee to hold on to his constituency Ghatal.
Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi of BJP finally made inroads for the party in Kerala's Thrissur constituency. Gopi defeated VS Sunilkumar of the Communist Party of India to claim the Lok Sabha seat in the state.
Manoj Tiwari, a former Bhojpuri cinema star-singer and BJP's candidate from North East Delhi, bested a popular youth leader and his rival Kanhaiya Kumar.
"Ramayan" star Arun Govil emerged victorious in the Meerut seat in Uttar Pradesh in a close battle with Samajwadi Party's Sunita Yadav.
Ravi Kishan, another popular Bhojpuri cinema star and the BJP contender from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, was elected for a second consecutive term. He defeated Kajal Nishad from the Samajwadi Party to retain his constituency.
