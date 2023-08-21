Home
Homeentertainment

'Gadar 2' crosses Rs 350 crore mark at the box office

Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the Hindi film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. The movie, a Zee Studios production, released in theatres on August 11.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 09:49 IST

Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, has earned Rs 375.10 crore at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Monday.

Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the Hindi film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The movie, a Zee Studios production, released in theatres on August 11.

Sharma shared the update on his official X page.

'Banke bihari ki kripa .. #GADAR2 .. RADHE RADHE ..' the filmmaker captioned the poster.

According to Zee Studios, the film added Rs 38.90 for the tenth day, taking up the total of its box office earnings to Rs 375.10 crore.

In Gadar 2, Deol's Tara Singh returns to Pakistan in order to rescue his imprisoned son Charanjeet 'Jeete' Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma) during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The first film was set during the Partition.

(Published 21 August 2023, 09:49 IST)
Entertainment NewsSunny DeolIndian CinemaHindi filmsGadarAmeesha Patel

