George Clooney won't collaborate with David O Russell again, says 'not worth it'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star George Clooney has vehemently ruled out a future collaboration with David O Russell, the director of his 1999 hit Three Kings.

In a joint interview with frequent collaborator and friend Brad Pitt for GQ Magazine, the two stars discussed their ideal working environment in terms of colleagues.

"The older you get, time allotment is very different. Five months out of your life is a lot," Clooney said.

The 63-year-old actor then talked about how he would not collaborate with Russell, even if it means letting go of an opportunity to make a "really good film".

“And so it’s not just like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go do a really good film, like 'Three Kings', and I’m going to have a miserable f*** like David O Russell making my life hell. Making every person in the crew’s life hell. It’s not worth it. Not at this point in my life. Just to have a good product," Clooney said.