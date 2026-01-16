<p>With the grand finale just around the corner, the pressure is mounting for the final contestants of <em>Bigg Boss</em> 12 Kannada. Amidst the frenzy of fan wars and campaigns, a powerful endorsement has arrived from Kannada icon Shivanna.</p><p>The Karunada Chakravarthy said Gilli’s "unfiltered" nature was his greatest strength. "He isn't fake; he says it as it is," Shivanna said today. He added that while many contestants play for the cameras, Gilli’s ability to win people over with effortless humour makes him the clear frontrunner.</p>.Bigg Boss 12 Kannada: Ashwini’s emotional gift to Gilli Nata’s mom goes viral.<p>As per Shivanna, the title belongs to the man who stayed true to himself throughout the show. This statement from the superstar of Kannada cinema has come as a sweet surprise for the fans and supporters of Gilli Nata, who are eagerly waiting to see him as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada.</p><p>Gilli’s transformation from a television comic to a household name is nothing short of extraordinary. Currently, Gilli Nata is dominating social media with viral punchlines and millions of views. </p><p>The <em>Grand Bachelors</em> runner-up has become the heart of <em>Bigg Boss</em> 12 Kannada. The buzz surrounding him intensified when <em>Hattrick</em> hero Shivanna not only tagged him a favourite but also hinted at a potential movie together.</p><p>This "golden" seal of approval from Shivanna has sent happy waves among Gilli Nata fans and supporters, adding a massive wave of support who want to see "Gilli Nata" emerge as the season’s clear title winner.</p>