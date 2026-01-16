Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Divided colours of Opposition: Multi-way fights, vote split put BJP in driver's seat in Mumbai

The Congress's poor show underscored its continued inability to connect with urban voters, particularly in cosmopolitan Mumbai.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 14:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 January 2026, 14:17 IST
India NewsBJPMumbaiIndian PoliticsOpposition

Follow us on :

Follow Us