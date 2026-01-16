Menu
Women's Premier League | Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bowl against RCB

Wicketkeeper-batter Shivani Singh will make her debut for Gujarat Giants.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 14:16 IST
Published 16 January 2026, 14:16 IST
