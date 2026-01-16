Women's Premier League | Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bowl against RCB

<p>Navi Mumbai: Gujarat Giants skipper Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a Women's Premier League match here on Friday.</p>.<p>Wicketkeeper-batter Shivani Singh will make her debut for Gujarat Giants.</p>.<p>RCB, meanwhile, have named an unchanged playing XI.</p>.<p>Gujarat Giants have won two of the three games they have played in this edition of the WPL, while the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB have won both their matches so far.</p>.<p><strong>Teams:</strong> </p><p><strong>Royal Challengers Bengaluru:</strong> Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.</p>.<p><strong>Gujarat Giants:</strong> Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Shivani Singh, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur. </p>