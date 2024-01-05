Golden Globes 2024: When and where to watch; all you need to know

Award categories and nominations

Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced the year's nominations last month, which include nominees in two new categories: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

Some of the most notable films of 2023 received recognition, including Oppenheimer, and Killers of the Flower Moon, with May December, The Color Purple and Poor Things scoring nominations as well. On the television side, returning favourites like The Crown, Succession and Ted Lasso, as well as newcomers like Daisy Jones & The Six, Lessons in Chemistry and Jury Duty were among the hit shows to be recognized.