Golden Globes 2024: When and where to watch; all you need to know

The 81st Golden Globes is scheduled to air live this Sunday with A-list actors, comedians and musicians like Oprah Winfrey, Patrick J Adams, America Ferrera and more presenting the awards.
Here's all you need to know about the 81st Golden Globes
Award categories and nominations
Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced the year's nominations last month, which include nominees in two new categories: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.
Some of the most notable films of 2023 received recognition, including Oppenheimer, and Killers of the Flower Moon, with May December, The Color Purple and Poor Things scoring nominations as well. On the television side, returning favourites like The Crown, Succession and Ted Lasso, as well as newcomers like Daisy Jones & The Six, Lessons in Chemistry and Jury Duty were among the hit shows to be recognized.
Award presenters
On Thursday, the Globes announced a star-studded lineup of presenters.
America Ferrera, Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, Oprah Winfrey, Shameik Moore, and Simu Liu, Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Michelle Yeoh, Patrick J. Adams, and Will Ferrell, will be presenting the highly anticipated awards.
Several of the presenters are pulling double duty on the big night, having starred in or produced some of the nominated projects, including Barbie, The Color Purple, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Boy and the Heron, and more.
When & Where to watch the awards
Film and TV fans can tune in on Sunday, January 7, to see which of their favourites bag awards at the 2024 Golden Globes, hosted by Jo Koy. It will air on CBS and Paramount+ will stream the ceremony. Internationally, the Golden Globes will start on January 7, at at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET.
In India, the Golden Globes will be streamed exclusively on Lionsgate Play on January 8 at 6:30 am IST.