O cinema brasileiro mais uma vez no topo do mundo! Sensacional a vitória do talentosíssimo Wagner Moura como Melhor Ator em filme de Drama no @goldenglobes.— Lula (@LulaOficial) January 12, 2026
A merecidíssima estatueta premia a performance de excelência do querido artista baiano que tanto nos emociona em O Agente… pic.twitter.com/PrFGatyBg1
Jessie Buckley has won Best Actress in a Film - Drama for ‘HAMNET’ at the Golden Globes— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 12, 2026
See the full winners list: https://t.co/u8RneFXtd7 pic.twitter.com/dpLPKtidpk
Congratulations to The Studio team on their Golden Globe. pic.twitter.com/XqYGfCBgCr— Apple TV (@AppleTV) January 12, 2026
Adolescence wins four Golden Globes tonight including awards for Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, and Best Miniseries or Television Film! pic.twitter.com/Acezez3Xmy— Netflix (@netflix) January 12, 2026
'The Pitt' wins Best Television Series - Drama at the 2026 #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/0e8cVRF7Iq— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 12, 2026
We are proud to congratulate Rhea Seehorn for her #GoldenGlobe win for Best Actress in a Television Series - Drama for #Pluribus! pic.twitter.com/IFgei2y1n1— Sony Pictures Television 📺 (@SPTV) January 12, 2026
Ricky Gervais has won the Golden Globe for Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance.— CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) January 12, 2026
Gervais was not in attendance, so Wanda Sykes accepted on his behalf and thanked "God and the trans community"pic.twitter.com/0290I5d7zH
The Secret Agent wins Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language 🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/w1Y9tOU3cB— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) January 12, 2026
Thank you, @goldenglobes. Thank you, KPop Demon Hunters team!! You're all golden. pic.twitter.com/NkJP9LC3oW— Sony Pictures Animation (@SonyAnimation) January 12, 2026
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER director Paul Thomas Anderson accepts his award for Best Director - Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ZPJqgpAmMH— Movies (@Movies) January 12, 2026
👏👏👏 for Ludwig Göransson! He just won the #GoldenGlobes for Best Score Motion Picture for Sinners 🎼 pic.twitter.com/iTuqYpeIpD— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026
Brava to Michelle Williams on winning the #GoldenGlobes for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her work in #MadeinNY production "Dying for Sex"! @fxnetworks @goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/u8AN9vf1WR— NYC Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment (@MadeinNY) January 12, 2026
#Adolescence's Stephen Graham wins Best Actor - Limited or Anthology Series or TV Film at the #GoldenGlobes.https://t.co/5AO7nQ17GN pic.twitter.com/rSPMxavnj1— Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) January 12, 2026
The #GoldenGlobes award winner for Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy goes to.... Timothée Chalamet for his role in Marty Supreme! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/7l5vMdfI2R— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026
Congratulations to Rose Byrne on winning Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the #GoldenGlobes for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.” 🏆 Directed by Mary Bronstein, the film premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/m2EafQ8Fso— Sundance Film Festival (@sundancefest) January 12, 2026
Congratulations to Ludwig Göransson on winning Best Score - Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes— Sony Music Soundtracks (@SonySoundtracks) January 12, 2026
Recapping the last seven days for #Sinners 🧡 pic.twitter.com/iJc7lmP1p5
"GOLDEN" from KPOP DEMON HUNTERS takes home the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rCGxQD7tdI— Movies (@Movies) January 12, 2026
Just like that... Good Hang with Amy Poehler is taking home the first-ever #GoldenGlobes award for Best Podcast! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/dtyIinO3Pq— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026
Seth Rogen has won his first Golden Globe for his starring role in The Studio, which he also co-created. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Ue1bjedhZe— IGN (@IGN) January 12, 2026
At just 16 years old #OwenCooper is adding Golden Globe winner to his resume! 👏— MTV (@MTV) January 12, 2026
🏆 Winner of Best Supporting Male Actor – Television at the #GoldenGlobes for 'Adolescence' pic.twitter.com/1ZiYHq8FOE
#Hacks's Jean Smart wins Best Actress - Television Musical or Comedy at the #GoldenGlobes.https://t.co/5AO7nQ17GN pic.twitter.com/qF9Pmt6wYb— Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) January 12, 2026
#GoldenGlobe winner Noah Wyle on how he hopes #ThePitt can raise awareness and help improve the United States’ medical system pic.twitter.com/DhEOZbzQQu— Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 12, 2026
Forever a family. SENTIMENTAL VALUE’s Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Iibsdotter Lilleaas, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, Elle Fanning, and Renate Reinsve. pic.twitter.com/GM8IUX8QED— Sentimental Value (@sentvaluefilm) January 11, 2026
Teyana Taylor wins Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "One Battle After Another" 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tGlM2nOjcO— TMZ (@TMZ) January 12, 2026