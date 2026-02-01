<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/features/music/justin-bieber-to-make-highly-anticipated-return-with-grammy-after-4-year-hiatus-3878428">Grammy night</a> is finally here, and the wait for one of the biggest awards in the entertainment industry is almost over. This will mark the 68th edition of the prestigious event. The awards will honor recordings released between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025, across 95 categories. </p><p><strong>Grammy Awards 2026: Date and timings for Indian viewers</strong></p><p>The ceremony will be broadcast live on February 7, 6.30 AM IST (February 1, at 5 pm PT/8 pm). The premiere ceremony will stream live ahead of the prime-time event, starting at 3:30 PM Eastern (12:30 PM Pacific).</p>.<p><strong>Where to watch Grammy Awards 2026?</strong></p><p>If you're excited to watch the award ceremony and cheer for your favorite star, you can catch the entire show online on <a href="https://live.grammy.com/">live.grammy.com </a>and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.</p>.<p><strong>Nominations</strong> </p><p>The nominations for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards are officially out. The Recording Academy has unveiled the complete list of contenders, signaling the beginning of this year’s GRAMMY season and building excitement for Music’s Biggest Night.</p><p>In the <em>Best Pop Solo Performance</em> category, the nominees are <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/justin-bieber">Justin Bieber</a> (Daisies), Sabrina Carpenter (Manchild), Lady Gaga (Disease), Chappell Roan (The Subway), Lola Young (Messy). </p>.Justin Bieber to make highly anticipated return with Grammy after 4-year hiatus.<p>In the <em>Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording</em> category, the race is between Kathy Garver (Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story), Trevor Noah (Into The Uncut Grass), Ketanji Brown Jackson (Lovely One: A Memoir), Dalai Lama (Meditations: The Reflections Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama), and Fab Morvan (You Know It’s True: The Real Story Of Milli Vanilli). </p><p>Check out the full list <a href="https://naras.a.bigcontent.io/v1/static/68th_Awards_PressList_12302025">here</a></p>.Grammy-winning Ricky Kej alleges theft by delivery agent in viral X post, refuses to lodge police complaint.<p><strong>Highlights and more details</strong></p><p>According to <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2026/02/01/arts/music/grammys-2026-when-time-how-watch.html">reports</a>, it could be a big night for Kendrick Lamar (who leads all nominees, with nine), Lady Gaga (who has seven) or Bad Bunny, who will be competing for six trophies a week before he makes history with his Super Bowl halftime show.</p><p>The Grammys are voted on by nearly 15,000 music industry professionals, including performers, songwriters, producers, and other creators who hold recording credits and are members of the Recording Academy. The 95 award categories are organised into 12 fields, with six belonging to the general field and the remaining grouped by genre. </p>