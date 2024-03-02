Gripping docu-series on cyberstalking

It is to the credit of the makers that the documentary not only evokes dread (especially with a chilling voice distortion effect for the stalker’s messages) but also provokes both empathy and anger towards the victims as well as the perpetrator. What is heartening and yet worrying in this engrossing series is its relentless focus on the contempt the society (including the police) has for women’s troubles, experiences and vulnerabilities and the consequent perfunctory dismissal of such concerns. When they seek help, women, especially if young, successful and good-looking as these victims were, are often brushed off as “overreactive” “overly sensitive” and “nervy”. Till the next rape or murder occurs, and it is too late, as always.