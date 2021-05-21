Happy birthday Mohanlal: 4 upcoming 'Lalettan' movies to look forward to

Actor Mohanlal. who has been an integral part of the Malayalam film industry for over four decades, enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence and sincere performances. The star has acted in some of Mollywood's biggest hits-- right from Manichitrathazhu to Lucifer-- and proved that he is a a synonym for success. On Friday, as 'Lalettan' turns 61, here is a look at his upcoming movies.



Marakkar



Mohanlal will be seen playing the role of an Naval admiral in the Priyadarshan-helmed Marakkar, which has been shot on a budget of nearly Rs 100 crore. The period drama recently won the National Award for 'Best Feature Film' and has the potential to open new avenues for Mollywood. Marakkar has a star-studded cast that includes Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, 'Mahanati' Keerthy Suresh, Arjun Sarja, Manju Warrier and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

Aaraattu

The 'Complete Actor' will be seen in a massy new avatar in the action drama Aaraattu, which has been directed by B Unnikrishnan. The ace filmmaker had previously wielded the microphone for Mohanlal's popular films Villain, Mr Fraud and Grandmaster. The buzz is that their latest film is a treat for the masses. Aaraattu features Shraddha Srinath as the leading lady and marks her return to Malayalam cinema. She previously acted in Kohinoor, which marked her big screen debut.



Ram



Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph's latest film Ram was to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The two put the film on hold and collaborated for Drishyam 2, which released on Amazon Prime Video a few months ago and received rave reviews from most critics. They are likely to revive Ram, which features Tamil actor Trisha as the leading lady, once the coronavirus situation in the country improves.

Barroz



The fantasy drama marks Mohanlal's debut as director and features the legend in the titular role. The biggie revolves around the journey of a brave man, who has been given the responsibility of protecting Vasco D'Gama's treasure. Major portions of the film are likely to be shor in Goa, Portugal, and Kochi. It might hit screens this December if the Covid-19 situation improves.