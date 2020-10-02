Weinstein charged with 6 more counts of sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 02 2020, 23:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 23:38 ist
Harvey Weinstein. Reuters File Photo

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with six more counts of forcible sexual assault in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles District Attorney said on Friday.

The charges involve two victims and stem from incidents that occurred more than a decade ago, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement.

Weinstein, who was convicted earlier this year in New York for sex crimes, now faces a total of four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force, involving five victims for crimes that span from 2004 to 2013 in the Los Angeles area, Lacey said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Harvey Weinstein
USA
sexual assault
Los Angeles

