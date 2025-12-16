Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Motorola launches ultra-slim phone Edge 70 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen in India

The new Motorola phone comes with Android 16-based Hello UI and is guaranteed to get three years of Android OS updates up to 2028.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 12:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Motorola Edge 70 series.

Motorola Edge 70 series.

Credit: Motorola

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 12:01 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphonesMotorolaQualcommSnapdragonAndroid phone

Follow us on :

Follow Us