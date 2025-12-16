<p>Popular handset maker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/motorola-moto-g57-power-with-qualcomm-snapdragon-6s-gen-4-launched-in-india-3808644">Motorola</a> launched the new premium mid-range Edge 70 series in India.</p><p>Measuring around 5.99 mm in thickness, the Edge 70 is one of the slimmest phones in the Indian market. It weighs just 159g.</p><p>However, the device comes with sturdy materials. It comes with an IP68+IP69 rating, meaning it can survive a drop in a water body for up to 1.5 metres (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes and also withstand high-pressure water jets. It also comes with MIL-STD-810H military durability certifications.</p>.Android XR: Google teases new AI smart glasses, to bring new features to Galaxy AR.<p>On the front, it sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K (2712 x 1220p) 10-bit pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, offering up to 4500 nits peak brightness. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i shield.</p><p>It also features dual-SIM slots, stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos, a Type-C USB port and an on-screen fingerprint sensor.</p><p>Inside, it comes with 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with Adreno 722 GPU, Android 16-based Hello UI (guaranteed to get three years of Android OS update up to 2028 and four years of security updates up to 2029), 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charger.</p>.<p>The new Motorola phone features a dual-camera module-- a main 50MP (with f/1.8 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) and a 50MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor (with Auto Focus camera, macro option) with LED flash on the back. </p><p>On the front, it features a 50MP camera for selfies and video calling.</p><p>Both the front and back cameras can record up to 4K videos at 60 frames per second (fps).</p><p>The device will be available in three PANTONE-certified colours-- Bronze Green, Lily Pad and Gadget Grey -- for Rs 29,999.</p><p><strong>Motorola Edge 70 vs competitors</strong></p><p>The new Android phone will be competing with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/nothing-phone-3a-pro-review-feature-rich-phone-with-cool-design-3457059">Nothing Phone (3a) Pro (review)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oneplus-nord-ce-5-review-well-balanced-mid-range-phone-with-apt-pricing-3633639">OnePlus Nord CE 5</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oppo-f31-pro-review-durable-mid-range-phone-with-smooth-performance-3741672">Oppo F31 Pro (review)</a> and Redmi Note 14 Pro, among others.</p>.Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 review: Solid all-rounder phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>