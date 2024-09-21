Health ministry proposes mandatory 'non-skippable' anti-tobacco spots on OTT platforms

The draft rules issued on September 13 state, "All content published in the online curated content platforms, shall display non-skippable and anti-tobacco health spots of minimum 30 seconds duration and non-skippable audio-visual disclaimer on the ill effects of tobacco use, of minimum 20 seconds upon opening the platforms of the publishers of the online curated content." "So basically streaming platforms now will have to show these health spots and audio-visual disclaimers not just in the beginning and in the middle of the programmes but as soon as someone opens up the streaming platform In the existing current rules, the health spots and audio-visual disclaimers are not displayed immediately after opening the platforms," explained an official source.