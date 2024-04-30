'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Stereophonic' tie for most 2024 Tony nominations

Alicia Keys' musical Hell's Kitchen and 1970's rock inspired Stereophonic led the nominations for the 2024 Tony awards, American theater's highest honors, followed by The Outsiders, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club and Appropriate.

The nominations, announced by the Tony Awards committee on Tuesday, also include multiple nods for Merrily We Roll Along, Water for Elephants, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch and Suffs.

The winners will be announced at a June 16 ceremony that also marks the 77th anniversary of the awards honoring Broadway talent.