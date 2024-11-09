Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Here' movie review: The couch surfing time machine

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright bring warmth to their roles, ageing forward and backward with somewhat smooth de-ageing effects.
Amogh Ravindra
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 19:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Here English (Theatres)
NaN/5
Director:Robert Zemeckis
Cast:Tom Hanks Robin Wright Kelly Reilly Leslie Zemeckis
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 19:32 IST
Entertainment NewsDH SHowtimeshowtime

Follow us on :

Follow Us