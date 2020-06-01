Hindi film industry mourns death of composer-singer Wajid Khan

Bollywood celebrities, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, paid tributes to composer-singer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid calling his untimely demise a huge blow to the film industry.

Wajid died in wee hours of Monday in a city hospital due to coronavirus. The 42-year-old musician had underlying kidney issues.

"He died of a cardiac arrest," Wajid's brother Sajid told PTI while confirming that the composer had tested positive for COVID-19.

Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, "Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan. A bright smiling talent passes away. Duas, prayers and in condolence."

Akshay tweeted that he was "saddened" to hear about the singer’s death.

"Talented and ever-smiling… Gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time."

Arbaaz, who was a close friend of Wajid and had a long professional association with the duo, said the singer will be "deeply missed."

"The music industry has lost a gem. Gone to soon. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and friends. Allah jannat naseeb kare (May God grant you heaven)," Arbaaz tweeted.

Priyanka said she will always remember Wajid’s laughter.

"The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers,” she posted on Twitter.

The music composer duo made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's 1998 movie “Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya” and went on to work on actor’s various films including "Garv", "Tere Naam", "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge", "Partner", "Veer" and the popular Dabangg franchise.

Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like “Mera He Jalwa”, “Fevicol Se” and for Akshay in “Chinta Ta Chita Chita” from the film “Rowdy Rathore”, among others.

He recently co-composed Salman’s songs “Pyaar Karona” and "Bhai Bhai" , which the actor released on his YouTube channel.

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a picture of his filmmaker-father David Dhawan with Wajid and remembered the musician as one of the most positive people in Bollywood.

“Shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss you Wajid bhai thank you for the music, he wrote.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recalled the time when Wajid helped him in his low phase.

"Damn it Wajid. Gone too soon. The songs you sang to me when I was depressed and made Barista in Andheri my retreat will never be forgotten. See you there some day you generous soul," the "Aligarh" director said.

Music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter and said he was "heartbroken" .

"Both @SajidMusicKhan and @wajidkhan7 have been close & true friends. The kind who might see the light on and show up at our studio in the middle of the night just to meet and talk and share a laugh. Can't believe Wajid and I will never speak again."

Actor Parineeti Chopra said Wajid was one of the “nicest” men in the industry “Always singing. All heart. Always positive. You will truly be missed Wajid bhai,” she tweeted.

Actor-singer Iulia Vantur took to Instagram and said the musician will "live forever in our hearts."

Music director Salim Merchant said he was "devastated" with Wajid's demise.

"May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken," he tweeted.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of our dear Wajid bhai ! May almighty give strength to his family to bear this huge loss! Rest in peace bhai!”

Sharing the picture from the music launch of her film “Dolly Ki Doli”, for which Wajid had composed the tunes with brother Sajid, actor Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Rest in peace #WajidKhan”

Anupam Kher tweeted, “Deeply shocked & saddened by the untimely demise of greatly talented #WajidKhan of the #SajidWajid team. I had met him at few occasions. He was very humble, courteous and always smiling. May God give his family the courage to deal with this loss. Will pray to almighty.”

Singer-composer Adnan Sami said he cannot come to terms with the loss.

“I’m shocked! I’ve lost a dear brother Wajid! I can’t come to grips with this tragic news... He was such a beautiful soul. Oh dear Lord, Please have mercy… May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen,” he posted on the microblogging site.

Calling the composer, brother from another mother, actor Preity Zinta said she will miss their jam sessions.

“I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet.

“I’m so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @wajidkhan7 I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon” she wrote.