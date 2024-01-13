Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer 'Fighter' trailer to be out on January 15

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is undoubtedly the most anticipated film of 2024. With the teaser and songs already out, the makers are now gearing up for the release of the trailer.

Giving a slight glimpse of India's 'biggest aerial action' entertainer, the makers took to social media to announce the trailer launch. The much-awaited trailer will be out on January 15.