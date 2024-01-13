Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer 'Fighter' trailer to be out on January 15

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is undoubtedly the most anticipated film of 2024. With the teaser and songs already out, the makers are now gearing up for the release of the trailer.
Giving a slight glimpse of India's 'biggest aerial action' entertainer, the makers took to social media to announce the trailer launch. The much-awaited trailer will be out on January 15.
Bringing a story that salutes the indomitable spirit of IAF officers who secure our skies and protect the nation, the film is surely going to bring a power-packed action spectacle on the big screen.
Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter epitomises cinematic brilliance.
This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Fighter is slated for theatrical release on January 25, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.