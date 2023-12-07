Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' teaser to be out tomorrow

The makers brought along a unique way to announce the teaser release date. A radiogram activity records the conversation between Squadron Leaders Patty and Minni, which carries a crucial message for the audience, the release date of the teaser, which is December 8, 11 am.

Sharing the radiogram message on his social media, director Siddharth Anand confirmed the teaser release date.

Fighter, under the direction of Siddharth Anand and presented by the collaboration of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is a cinematic spectacle poised to revolutionise action storytelling.

The film seamlessly blends heart-thumping action sequences with patriotic fervor, promising an immersive experience that will resonate with audiences worldwide from January 25, 2024.