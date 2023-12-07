Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' teaser to be out tomorrow

The eagerly-awaited teaser of Fighter has finally got its release date. Having kept the excitement intact by unveiling the exclusive looks of its cast, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the makers are now all set to drench the masses in the 'Spirit Of Fighter'.
Bringing a radiogram conversation between two Squadron Leaders Patty aka Hrithik Roshan and Minni aka Deepika Padukone, the makers revealed the release date of the teaser.
The makers brought along a unique way to announce the teaser release date. A radiogram activity records the conversation between Squadron Leaders Patty and Minni, which carries a crucial message for the audience, the release date of the teaser, which is December 8, 11 am.
Sharing the radiogram message on his social media, director Siddharth Anand confirmed the teaser release date.
Fighter, under the direction of Siddharth Anand and presented by the collaboration of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is a cinematic spectacle poised to revolutionise action storytelling.
The film seamlessly blends heart-thumping action sequences with patriotic fervor, promising an immersive experience that will resonate with audiences worldwide from January 25, 2024.