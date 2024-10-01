Home
Hrithik Roshan makes the relationship with Saba Azad Insta-official with an anniversary post

Hrithik, who had kept his relationship discreet for quite some time, chose their third anniversary to announce his relationship with Saba Azad on Instagram officially.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 13:01 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 13:01 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsHrithik Roshan

