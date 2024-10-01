Hrithik Roshan makes the relationship with Saba Azad Insta-official with an anniversary post

<p>Amid his hectic <em>War 2</em> shoot, Hrithik Roshan surprised fans with a sweet picture featuring his partner, Saba Azad.</p><p>The photo captured Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad walking hand-in-hand on their vacation, but the caption, "Happy Anniversary, partner," grabbed everyone's attention.</p>.<p>Hrithik, who had kept his relationship discreet for quite some time, chose their third anniversary to announce his relationship with Saba Azad on Instagram officially.</p><p>With thousands of likes, the post is taking social media by storm, with fans and followers enthusiastically celebrating the adorable couple.</p><p>The romance between Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad garnered public interest when they confirmed their relationship at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party, making them one of Bollywood's favorite couples. </p><p>Saba previously dated Imaad Shah, with whom she co-founded Madboy/Mink, while Hrithik was married to Suzanne Khan and is the father of two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan.</p>