Hrithik Roshan suffers muscle injury, pens note on 'true strength'

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday said he pulled a muscle yesterday and the injury made him reflect on the "notion of strength".

The 50-year-old star shared his mirror selfie on social media in which he can be seen standing with the support of crutches.

"... pulled a muscle yesterday woke up wanting to reach out about this notion of strength. This is of course a bigger conversation, the crutches is just a metaphor. If you get it, you get it (sic)" Hrithik wrote on Instagram.

In his lengthy note, the Fighter actor recalled how his grandfather would refuse to sit on a wheelchair at the airport because he was a "strong" man.

"I remember saying 'But Deda, it's just an injury and nothing to do with how old you are! It will help heal the injury n not damage it further!' It made me so sad to see how strong he needed to be just to hide the fear n embarrassment on the inside," he said.