I am the Indian for all ages, says Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh had taken a break post the release of 'Zero' in 2018 after some of his films didn't do well at the box office. Tough times also hit home when his eldest son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case in 2021 and spent 22 days in jail.

The family was under intense media scrutiny during this time. In 2022, Aryan was cleared of all charges.