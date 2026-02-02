<p>Actor Aishwarya Rajesh is grabbing all attention on social media and is making headlines after her podcast with Nikhil Vijayendra Simha. In the episode, Aishwarya opened up about a bitter experience she had during her earlier years in the industry. The award-winning actress made a shocking remark that she was almost exploited and pushed to wear a revealing outfit during a photoshoot despite her young age.</p><p>In her appearance on Nikhil's podcast, Aishwarya recalled the terrifying experience when she was "very young" and had not yet entered the film industry.</p><p>“I was called for a photoshoot, and I went with my brother. I will never forget this incident. He asked my brother to sit outside. Then, he gave me sexy lingerie and said, Wear this, I want to see your body. I was so young it confused me,” the <em>Kaaka Muttai </em>actor said on the podcast.</p><p>"The collective pressure from the photographer and others in the room nearly convinced her that she had no choice but to follow their demands," she added.</p>.<p>Elaborating on the incident, Aishwarya said, “Had they convinced me more, I would’ve worn it. But something in me made me want to tell them that I need my brother’s permission. Instead of telling my brother, I just left with him. It made me wonder how many young girls they’ve done this to; it shook me.”</p><p>The <em>Kanaa </em>star said it was an example of the challenges faced by aspirants who want to make it big in showbiz, and she was certain many others would have had similar experiences. </p><p>She also talked about facing public humiliation when a director yelled at her in front of many artists during a film shoot and compared her to others. The reason for his rage was her showing up a few minutes late.</p><p>Ever since the podcast came out, Aishwarya's shocking allegations have sent shock waves in the industry, particularly within the Tamil and Telugu industries, where she predominantly works.</p><p>Meanwhile, the actress is also making headlines for bagging the Best Actress (Special Prize) for the year 2018 for her films <em>Kanaa</em> and <em>Vada Chennai</em> by the Tamil Nadu State government in the much-anticipated State Film Awards.</p><p>On Instagram, Aishwarya Rajesh expressed gratitude to the team and also to her audience. She wrote, "It is with all humility and great happiness that I accept the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress (Special Mention) for the year 2018. The fact that this award comes to me in recognition of my work in two critically acclaimed films, Vada Chennai and Kanaa, both of which I hold close to my heart, has doubled my joy.” (sic)</p>.<p>On the professional front, Aishwarya’s lineup showcases her pan-Indian appeal, featuring the Tamil films <em>Karuppar Nagaram</em> and <em>Mohandas</em>, as well as the Kannada action-drama <em>Uttarakaanda</em>.</p>