<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> on Monday rejected the BJP’s charge that he was a 'helpless Chief Minister', telling the Assembly that “sometimes circumstances are such that in the face of lies, even truth appears helpless.” </p><p>Responding to BJP leader Sunil Kumar’s remarks that governance had derailed, government lacked empathy and that he was an “helpless CM”, Siddaramaiah asserted that his government was neither derailed nor unempathetic.</p><p>Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, Siddaramaiah said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-governor-thaawarchand-gehlot-refuses-to-address-joint-session-of-legislature-starting-from-january-22-mgnrega-vb-g-rama-g-bill-act-3869754">Gehlot did not read the full address</a>, skipped the words “Jai Samvidhan” (Hail Constitution) written in the speech, read only a few lines in haste and left before the National Anthem.</p>.Governor flags constitutional issues with Karnataka Hate Speech Bill, reserves it for President.<p>Siddaramaiah stated that his government was critical of the Centre in the Governor’s address, but there was nothing “unparliamentary” or false in it. He listed pending central dues, including Rs 5,300 crore announced but not released, reduction in tax devolution from 4.71% under the 14th Finance Commission to 3.64% under the 15th, cumulative losses of over ₹1.25 lakh crore to the state, and annual GST losses of ₹15,000–20,000 crore. “These are facts in the public domain,” he said.</p><p>On MGNREGA, Siddaramaiah criticised the Centre for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/cong-oppn-gear-up-for-mgnrega-debate-in-session-3874584">replacing it with ‘VB-G RAM G’ Act</a>, and took a swipe at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S). Siddaramaiah said Kumaraswamy, as CM, had hailed MGNREGA as an "elixir for rural development", but was opposed to it now. </p><p>Siddaramaiah cited the previous BJP government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis and said the Yediyurappa government had refused to provide Rs 10,000 per family as relief despite his demand, and failed to provide oxygen to Covid patients and under-reported deaths at Chamarajanagar. "Did you [BJP government] have empathy?" he said. </p><p>Siddaramaiah also stated no illegal immigrant in Kogilu would be given a house and strict action would be taken in the Ballari gun-fire case irrespective of the stature of the accused.</p><p>Unhappy with the reply, the BJP walked out alleging that Siddaramaiah skipped answering corruption charges levelled by the contractors association and the non-disbursal of Rs 5,000 crore under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.</p><p><strong>CM quotes DH</strong></p><p>During his reply, Siddaramaiah quoted <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/editorial/governors-and-their-contentious-conduct-3871596">Deccan Herald's January 23 editorial</a> on governors and their conduct. Siddaramaiah reiterated that the government was not against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot personally, but opposed the Centre’s policies.</p>