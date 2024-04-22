Idris Elba hails destiny after working with Keanu Reeves in 'Sonic the Hedgehog'

Los Angeles: Luther alum Idris Elba says he is glad to be working alongside Matrix star Keanu Reeves in the third installment of Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which hails from Paramount Pictures, is an upcoming action adventure comedy based on the video game series published by Sega.

While Elba will reprise his voice role of Knuckles the Echidna, Reeves will lend his voice to the character of Shadow the Hedgehog in the film.

"I’m a big fan of his", said Elba in an interview with IGN website.

He further added, “I’ve heard that he’s a fan of mine, and we are destined to make something together. So, here we go.”