IIFA 2024: Janhvi Kapoor to wow audiences with a fiery performance!

Her deep association with IIFA highlights her immense passion for cinema, firmly establishing her as a cherished member of the IIFA family. As she returns to the stage, audiences can expect her talent to light up the world’s biggest celebration of Indian cinema.

"I am absolutely thrilled to perform at the world’s biggest celebration of Indian cinema and to take the stage for the first time at the grand IIFA Awards. There is something truly magical about the energy and excitement that IIFA brings. Since my very first appearance, I’ve felt a profound connection with audiences worldwide who celebrate Indian cinema with such fervour. Every moment, from IIFA’s iconic green carpet to the stage, is unforgettable. I am eager to be part of IIFA’s landmark global festival of cinematic excellence, achievement, and culture at the 24th Edition of the IIFA Awards on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this September," Janhvi Kapoor said expressing her excitement.

The world’s largest celebration of Indian cinema, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, is making a grand return for a third unforgettable showcase at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. From September 27th-29th, 2024, the prestigious event will take place at the renowned Etihad Arena, the premier leisure and entertainment hub.