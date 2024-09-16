IIFA announces MasterClass with visionary filmmaker Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra

This exclusive event pays homage to the illustrious heritage of Indian cinema, providing a unique chance to witness its evolution through the lens of one of its legendary directors. Co-directed by Jeffrey Zimbalist, Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story skillfully chronicles the century-long journey of Indian cinema, from its beginnings to its significant global influence today.

Kicking off the event will be an intriguing screening of Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story, followed by an exclusive MasterClass with the renowned filmmaker Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra.

Hosted by Mini Mathur, the MasterClass will dive into Mehra’s groundbreaking career, his creative journey, and the film’s production, ending with a thought-provoking discussion on his experiences, challenges, and the future of Indian cinema.

The three-day award gala returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the third consecutive year and will be held from September 27 to 29.