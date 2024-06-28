In Pics| Celebrities diagnosed with cancer

Actor Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. The actor took to her social media account and shared this news with her fans and followers.
Credit: Instagram/@realhinakhan
In 2009, model and actress Lisa Ray was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Her battle with cancer and her subsequent advocacy work has been significant in raising cancer awareness.
Credit: Instagram/@lisaraniray
Ayushman Khurrana’s wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. She was one of the famous names who opened up about the disease and the journey. In 2019, Tahira bravely faced a diagnosis of “stage 0” breast cancer by undergoing a mastectomy procedure and triumphing over the disease.
Credit: Instagram/@tahirakashyap
South Indian actress Gautami was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. She successfully overcame the disease and has been actively involved in various cancer awareness and support initiatives.
Credit: Instagram/@gautamitads
The veteran actress Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. She underwent an extensive treatment in the US and has since become an advocate for cancer awareness and healthy living.
Credit: Instagram/@m_koirala
Published 28 June 2024, 09:50 IST