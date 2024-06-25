'Indian 2' Trailer: Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy with a powerful tale of Vigilante Justice

The much-anticipated trailer for Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 has finally been released. The two-minute-thirty-eight-second trailer has generated immense excitement among fans and the film industry alike. Helmed by Shankar, this movie is sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian, promises to be a high-octane action thriller that delves deeper into the story of vigilante justice.

The trailer gives a powerful introduction to Kamal Haasan's iconic character, Senapathy, who is now older but still resolute in his mission to eradicate corruption. The visuals are striking, showcasing a mix of intense action sequences, high-tech gadgets, and scenic landscapes, all set to a gripping background score by Anirudh Ravichander.