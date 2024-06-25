'Indian 2' Trailer: Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy with a powerful tale of Vigilante Justice

The much-anticipated trailer for Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 has finally been released. The two-minute-thirty-eight-second trailer has generated immense excitement among fans and the film industry alike. Helmed by Shankar, this movie is sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian, promises to be a high-octane action thriller that delves deeper into the story of vigilante justice.
The trailer gives a powerful introduction to Kamal Haasan's iconic character, Senapathy, who is now older but still resolute in his mission to eradicate corruption. The visuals are striking, showcasing a mix of intense action sequences, high-tech gadgets, and scenic landscapes, all set to a gripping background score by Anirudh Ravichander.
The trailer shows Kamal Haasan in at least seven different and powerful avatar, including the famous Senapathy look. “This is the second war of independence. You take the Gandhian approach, while I take Netaji’s approach,” says Kamal reprising Netaji's look. The trailer looks even more compelling, reflecting the character's complex layers of righteousness and ruthlessness. The trailer hints at a strong narrative that addresses contemporary issues while staying true to the original film's theme of patriotism and justice.
Backed by Lyca Productions, the movie features Kamal along with Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Surya, Jackie Shroff among others. Indian 2 will release in theatres in July.
Published 25 June 2024, 16:07 IST