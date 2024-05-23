Indian actor Sahindur Rahman to enact father's role in Austrian film on deportation of illegal immigrants

Cannes: An Austrian film with an Indian actor speaking German, a project without precedent, is nearing completion in Vienna.

Written and directed by Indian-origin Austrian filmmaker Sandeep Kumar, the film, titled Happy, features Mumbai-based actor Sahidur Rahman in the role of an illegal immigrant grappling with the repercussions of a deportation notice.

Rahman, a National School of Drama, Delhi, alumnus, was in Karan Tejpal's Stolen, which world premiered at the 80th Venice Film Festival last year.

Kumar, whose last film was Mehrunisa, reveals that the lead actor learnt the German language for four months before the shoot got underway.

"I had first contacted a busy Mumbai actor to play the lead role in Happy. He liked the script but his other commitments prevented him from boarding the project. Sahidur has done an incredible job," Kumar told PTI on the sidelines of the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

"I have had idea in my head since 2012," Kumar reveals. "Newspaper sellers in the subways and other spaces of Vienna are mostly immigrants from the subcontinent who lead precarious lives," says the filmmaker who is putting finishing touches to Happy.